Global Lead-Acid Battery Market Key Players Analysis, Growth, Demands, Segments and Forecast 2019-2027

PUNE, India, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lead-acid battery market is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.83% over the forecast period of 2019-2027 research report added to ReportsnReports. The market is mainly driven by factors such as a surge in automotive sales, increasing requirement of the uninterrupted power supply, increasing demands for off-grid renewable energy generation-which is driving the telecom installations. The LEAD-ACID Battery Market have huge applications in a passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicle etc. and can be broadly classified into SLI batteries and micro hybrid batteries.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:

B.B. Battery Co., Toshiba Corporations, C&D Technologies, Inc. (Acquired By KPS Capital Partner), Crown Battery, CSB Battery Company Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Exide Technologies Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Nipress (Indonesia), Northstar, Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC and Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this market.

MARKET INSIGHTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, products and end-users. Market by type is segmented into enhanced flooded batteries, flooded batteries and VRLA batteries. The market by product is further classified into SLI battery, and micro-hybrid battery and the market by end-user is segmented into automotive and stationary applications and motive applications. Presently, the SLI batteries segment is dominating the market due to its excessive sale and uptake in two-wheelers. Also, the lead-acid batteries are the most preferred ones for the SLI functions in hybrid electric vehicles due to their low cost.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global lead-acid battery market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, with countries like China, South Korea and Japan are the region's major contributor. The Chinese market is presently ruling the Asia-Pacific region as it is a major producer as well as a consumer of energy.

