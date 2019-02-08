The addition of either salt is said to enable more even distribution of halide atoms within the perovskite material - key to increasing cell conversion efficiency by around 2%. X-ray imaging techniques were used to develop high-resolution maps of the perovskite's atomic structures.Researchers at the University of California San Diego claim to have found a way to increase the efficiency of a perovskite-based solar cell by around 2% by simply adding small amounts of cesium or rubidium salt. According to the paper Homogenized halides and alkali cation segregation in alloyed organic-inorganic perovskites ...

