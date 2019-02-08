National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR, Sherif Foda, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on February 13, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at approximately 9:15 AM Mountain Time. A live, listen-only webcast link and the accompanying presentation slides will be available in the investors section of the Company's website at www.nesr.com .

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Dhiraj Dudeja

NESR Corp.

832-925-3777

info@nesr.com

or

Josh Littman or Steve Calk

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

NESR@alpha-ir.com

