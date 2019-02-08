SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Distribution of equity certificates

The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to distribute 150 equity certificates to all employees in the parent bank. The employees must hold the ECC's for a minimum period of 2 years. The reason for the distribution is the profit the bank will receive in connection with the merger between the insurance businesses in DNB Forsikring and SpareBank 1 Skadeforsikring.

The bank will purchase ECC's in the market after the bank has finished purchase of ECC's for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

The table below lists all primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN that had accepted the offer and will receive 150 ECC's each:

Cathrine Aunvik Rolf Jarle Brøske Tomm Bøyesen Sophie Toch Eidsaune Kjell Fordal Erik Gunnes Finn Haugan Vegard Helland Kjersti Hønstad Venche Johnsen Oddny Lysberg Nelly Anita Sundfær Maske Ola Neråsen Margrete Ljones Resselmo Berit Rustad Camilla Stang Tove Westrum Sørensen Hans Tronstad Johan-Petter Winsnes

Trondheim, 8 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

