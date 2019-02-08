sprite-preloader
Freitag, 08.02.2019

08.02.2019 | 13:17
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Distribution of equity certificates

The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to distribute 150 equity certificates to all employees in the parent bank. The employees must hold the ECC's for a minimum period of 2 years. The reason for the distribution is the profit the bank will receive in connection with the merger between the insurance businesses in DNB Forsikring and SpareBank 1 Skadeforsikring.

The bank will purchase ECC's in the market after the bank has finished purchase of ECC's for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

The table below lists all primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN that had accepted the offer and will receive 150 ECC's each:

Cathrine Aunvik
Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Sophie Toch Eidsaune
Kjell Fordal
Erik Gunnes
Finn Haugan
Vegard Helland
Kjersti Hønstad
Venche Johnsen
Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Anita Sundfær Maske
Ola Neråsen
Margrete Ljones Resselmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Tove Westrum Sørensen
Hans Tronstad
Johan-Petter Winsnes

Trondheim, 8 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



