Cyber Security 1 AB: Exclusive five-year partnership with Formula 1

CYBER1 announces exclusive five-year partnership with Formula 1 to provide cyber security services and solutions





London United Kingdom - 08 February 2019 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the "Company") ("CYBER1") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), an international leader in Cyber Security is delighted to announce an exclusive five-year partnership with Formula 1, the world's premier motorsport series.





CYBER1 will provide Formula 1 with an array of resilient solutions, designed to enhance and secure Formula 1's infrastructure from potential cyber threats.

CYBER1 will work closely with the Information Technology department at Formula 1, delivering a number of key projects including: consultancy, implementation and advisory. This partnership will be a further opportunity for our employees to collaborate on global projects that we continue to deliver across the Company, leveraging the unique skills offering and product knowledge within CYBER1. Formula 1 embodies the continuous change and evolution of motorsport, in achieving faster results on the track. CYBER1 looks forward to challenging the conventional model of the cyber security industry, with innovative solutions that will help their resilience against evolving threats.

During the five-year period, CYBER1's partnership with Formula 1, will enhance the Company's overall B2B marketing strategy, to help grow the business and its overall global market presence. In addition, CYBER1 will become an Official Provider of Formula 1 (Official Cyber Security Provider).





Nick Viney, CYBER1 CEO, said:

"CYBER1 is delighted to announce this exclusive five year worldwide partnership with Formula 1 for cyber security services and is honoured to partner with them after having undergone a competitive tendering process. Both CYBER1 and Formula 1 share the same vision in terms of cyber resilience and product innovation, in conjunction with initiatives such as empowering diverse workforces, through our mutual drive to increase more female role models in both motorsport and cyber security. Enhancing and maintaining the security of Formula 1's evolving IT infrastructure is a key priority for the leadership of both companies as well as for the wider Formula 1 series ecosystem and the ongoing enjoyment of millions of fans from around the globe. We are starting work immediately on the project both internally, with Formula 1 and with our product vendor community and we are looking forward to supporting them in their development of a world class cyber security environment."

Chris Roberts, Head of IT Infrastructure at Formula 1, said:

"Formula 1 is thrilled to bring on board CYBER1 as our global cyber security provider, together we are going to bring a step change to the cyber security landscape at Formula 1. Information technology is a key enabler in our drive to bring the fans closer to the action and IT security underpins all of those services. CYBER1 are uniquely placed to bring the expertise, innovation and agility that will help us to secure those systems. From trackside and extending to our ever-growing digital estate CYBER1 will leverage next generation technology to increase resiliency as we mature our digital engagement programme."





About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series: The 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship runs from March to December and spans 21 races in 21 countries across four continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock.

The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.