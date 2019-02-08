Molex will showcase the next evolution of its award-winning 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network Platform at the fifth annual Automotive Ethernet Congress (AEC) being held February 13 and 14, 2019 at The Westin Grand, Munich, Germany. This solution is designed to support OEMs in their development and design of autonomous vehicles. Molex offers a complete vehicle connectivity ecosystem delivering seamless multi-zone integration across multiple hardware, software and interconnect cabling systems, with the flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols as well as scalability for future upgrades.

"We are deeply committed to a leadership role addressing increased demand for a high-bandwidth end-to-end Ethernet-based open architecture solution," stated Alex Bormuth, director of business development for the German market, Molex. "The next evolution of our Ethernet-based platform delivers fast and reliable data transmission, support for IP protocols, network traffic prioritization, and stringent security protocols that are all essential to designing next-generation intelligent, autonomous and connected vehicles."

Meeting demand in the automotive industry for a safe, secure, reliable and connected vehicle network architecture, the latest enhancements to the Molex Automotive Ethernet Network Platform include state of the art technologies enabling Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) connectivity, security and safety, infotainment and high-speed networking capabilities.

At the system's core is the Molex gateway, a secure networking hub that aggregates and processes data from all domains and devices, seamlessly integrating multiple hardware and software systems as well as legacy automotive protocols. Molex's multi-layered security approach includes enhanced hypervisor capabilities that allow the platform to run multiple virtual machines and applications simultaneously, giving automakers more flexibility, while also providing powerful encryption and certification technology for a more layered and secure network. Safety enhancements include new multi-zone, fail-functional, and redundancy capabilities. The reliable interface necessary to seamlessly connect the high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications is the Molex HSAutoGig high-speed Ethernet cabling solution designed for greater vehicle autonomy, delivering best-in-class 20 Gbps+ data speeds.

ADAS/AD require a vast array of complex components incorporated into the future-ready Molex Automotive Ethernet Platform, including Molex connectivity solutions enabling vehicle-to-X (V2X) communication, electronic control units (ECUs) to process data, and sensors to perceive external data and software algorithms to synthesize the vehicle's environment in real time.

