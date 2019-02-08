Edison Investment Research - Technology - Claranova: Claranova reported 53% year-on-year revenue growth for Q219, with organic growth of 36%. All divisions contributed to organic growth, and the Canadian businesses acquired by Avanquest also performed well. While H119 revenue growth rates are ahead of our FY19 growth forecasts, we are maintaining estimates until further detail on profitability is disclosed on 27 March. We believe that the risk to earnings is on the upside.ISIN: FR0004026714

