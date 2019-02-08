Investis Digital Brings Home Two RAD Awards for Rolls-Royce Work

'Race Your Code' Campaign Wins Innovation & Best Creative Idea Awards

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com), a leading digital communications company, announced today that its work for Rolls-Royce's 'Race Your Code' campaign has been awarded two honors at the 2019 RAD Awards, one for Innovation and another for Best Creative Idea.

The RAD Awards celebrate the best in recruitment communications and has been one of the most prestigious awards in the UK for almost 30 years. The purpose of the global 'Race Your Code' campaign was to raise awareness for digital roles available at Rolls-Royce. 'Race Your Code' did so through an immersive competition that deepened key audiences' understanding of, and engagement, with Rolls-Royce.

Bringing together the digital and physical worlds, 'Race Your Code' challenged entrants to program a team of autonomous vehicles, race them around a track, hacking the code in real time to improve performance and win the race. The races were broadcast over Twitch, enabling both participants and spectators to watch the action unfold. The campaign was a key means of raising awareness about Rolls-Royce's digital expertise, and of reaching a new type of candidate for the company.

"Rolls-Royce is the epitome of best-in-class engineering, and 'Race Your Code' shows how creativity and data-driven insight together produce an innovative outcome that attracts top talent for a global leader," said Don Scales, CEO of Investis Digital. "It's an honor to partner with Rolls-Royce, and the RAD Awards validate our ground-breaking collaboration."

The competition amassed over 971,000 total impressions, in addition to 5,000 likes, comments, shares and retweets over Rolls-Royce's social channels. The campaign saw more than 150 race applicants from over 25 countries apply to take part, including many digital and engineering specialists. The number of applicants exceeded the race slots available, and also generated a huge buzz about the campaign and the roles available internally at Rolls-Royce.

'Race Your Code' was the focal point of a wide-reaching program of work that included redefining Rolls-Royce's employer value proposition specifically for data and digital candidates, improving the user experience for online applicants, creating content in all formats from film to animation, site design and build including frictionless integration with ATS (Applicant Tracking System), and much more.

"We were delighted to learn that Investis Digital received the recognition it deserved for being our partner on this ground-breaking campaign," said Dan Perkins, Global Employer Brand Manager, Rolls-Royce. "The Rolls-Royce digital team is currently involved in many innovative and cutting-edge initiatives and Investis Digital has played a crucial role in creating awareness of the opportunities for candidates here in a fun, yet informative way."

To view the full case study and testimonial video from Rolls-Royce on what it means to win two RAD awards for the 'Race Your Code' campaign, visit https://www.investisdigital.com/work/rolls-royce.

For a full list of 2019 RAD Award winners, visit https://radawards.com/2019/en/page/2019-winners.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and cutting-edge technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Whitbread, Paddy Power Betfair and Dixons Carphone, trust the Investis Digital team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content approach.

Investis Digital has built more than 80 careers websites and hundreds of powerful digital recruitment and employee engagement experiences to help ambitious companies hire and retain talent. This includes everything from employee value proposition development, to building out powerful brand stories to attract talent, to seamless site design and development with technical integration of ATS (Applicant Tracking System).

For more information, please visit https://www.investisdigital.com.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

Annual underlying revenue was £15 billion in 2017, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services. The firm and announced a gross order book stood at £78.5 billion at the end of December 2017.

In 2017, Rolls-Royce invested £1.4 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 31 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

Rolls-Royce employs 55,000 people in 50 countries. More than 18,200 of these are engineers.

The Group has a strong commitment to apprentice and graduate recruitment and to further developing employee skills. In 2017 we recruited 313 graduates and 339 apprentices through our worldwide training programmes.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819599/Investis_Digital_and_Rolls_Royce_RAD_Award.mp4