Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Cannabis Pioneer Joins Sparta Commercial Services

Company Forms Advisory Board to Support New World Health Brands CBD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / Sparta Commercial Services (OTC PINK: SRCO) welcomes Meg Sanders to the Advisory Board of New World Health Brands CBD (www.newworldhealthcbd.com). Meg has been a widely recognized leader in the cannabis industry for the past decade. Ms. Sanders has been involved in the cannabis, industrial hemp, and CBD markets for years, and brings more than a decade of emerging market experience to Sparta.

"I am seeing tremendous growth opportunities within the CBD industry and I look forward to working with Sparta's team as we move quickly to brand New World Health Brands CBD into the consumer market," said Meg Sanders, who is also Co-Founder of Will and Way Consulting. She goes on: "There are both similarities and cross-pollination of practices throughout cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD. There are also very distinct differences and Sparta understands that and has uniquely positioned itself to be a CBD industry leader."

Meg is regularly asked to address trade groups, conferences and events across the country. She was a featured speaker at the Harvard Business School, and has well as major media outlets around the world, including 60 Minutes, Rolling Stone, New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and many more.

Sanders, along with representatives from the White House, the FBI, and NASA, have been engaged by the National Science Academy to discuss cannabis as it relates to our bio-economy. Her experience prompted former Colorado Governor Hickenlooper to appoint her to his Task Force to draft rules for adult-use cannabis.

Sparta CEO, Anthony Havens, says: "We are thrilled that Meg has joined our organization. She brings a high level of cannabis industry experience and expertise that will be vitally important to New World Health Brands CBD, as we enter a period of rapid expansion within this dynamic marketplace. With the addition of Meg to our team, we will now move quickly to round out our Advisory Board to include seasoned professionals from the pharmaceutical, medical and marketing industries."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a full array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

