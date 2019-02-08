A few weeks after launching the sale of its "Solstrale" modules in Germany, the Swedish furniture giant also began offering online its PV panels and systems throughout Italy.Swedish homefurnishing giant Ikea has announced that it has begun selling solar modules online in Italy. The company has started to offer its "Solstrale" PV panels on its Italian website at the beginning of February, while also providing its customers with detailed information about the offer at its stores in Milan, Brescia, Rimini, Villesse, Padova and Catania. "Through a tailor-made solution, created in collaboration with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...