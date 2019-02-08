Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) Total Voting Rights 08-Feb-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 February 2019 RhythmOne plc ("RhythmOne" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights As at 31 January 2019 the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 78,636,522 ordinary shares in issue of 10 pence per share, each with one voting right. There were no Treasury shares in the Company. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, RhythmOne. Enquiries: Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney IR@rhythmone.com RhythmOne plc Nomad for RhythmOne Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jen Clarke Ben Roberts Broker for RhythmOne Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Nick Lovering Hugh Rich ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 7421 EQS News ID: 774075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 08, 2019 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)