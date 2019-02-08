The "2019 Future Of Ireland Automobile Market Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ireland automobile report provides a complete perspective on the trends shaping the Ireland Automobile market.

The Ireland automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service oriented model with new players focusing extensively on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in automotive markets are providing opportunities for some parts while other components face stiff decline over the forecasts.

Companies across the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes to sustain revenue and profit. New Vehicles must be aligned with the current states of technology and consumer preferences.

Geographical diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automobile manufacturers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D expenditure scenario. Both large players and start-ups are aggressively focusing on connected and autonomous driving vehicles in the country.

Strong government focus on encouraging automotive industry in the country is an important driving force for Ireland. However, stringent environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions are necessitating heavy investments.

Scope:

Key Findings of Ireland Automobile market and introduction 2018

Prominent Ireland market trends on sales, consumption, production, OEMs, distribution, regulations and companies

Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

SWOT analysis of Ireland Automotive market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities

Annual Supply and Demand (sales) outlook from 2005 to 2025 for:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy trucks

Buses

Vans

Motor cycles

GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts

Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies

Recent Industry Developments, 2018

The report enables clients to:

Boost revenues from new and used car sales and services

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities

Gain clear understanding of the country automotive value chain

Design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development

Understand paradigm shift in consumer preferences

Compare growth in Ireland automotive business with its peer markets

Gain insights into the role of local legal and regulatory bodies in Ireland

Topics Covered

1. Ireland Automobile Industry

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Trends

2.2 Ireland Automotive Market Outlook, 2018-2025

2.3 Ireland Automotive Market Outlook by Vehicle Type, 2018-2025

3. Strategic Analysis Review

3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2 Shifting Consumer Behaviour and Preferences

3.3 SWOT Analysis

3.3.1 Key Strengths

3.3.2 Key Weaknesses

3.3.3 Potential Opportunities

3.3.4 Potential Threats

4. Ireland Automotive Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities

4.1 Ireland Automotive Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Ireland Passenger Car Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Ireland Commercial Vehicles Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Ireland Passenger Car Production Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.5 Ireland Commercial Vehicles Production Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Ireland Automobile Trade Analysis

5.1 Ireland Passenger Cars-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Ireland Goods Transport Vehicles-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.3 Ireland Trucks-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Ireland Motorcycles-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

6. Ireland Automobile Company Analysis

6.1 Domestic vs International Companies

6.2 Key Products of Leading Companies

6.3 Industry Consolidation Trends

7. SWOT and Financial Profiles of Automotive Companies in Ireland

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C

8. Ireland Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2025

8.1 Ireland GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2 Ireland Disposable Income Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.3 Ireland Population Growth Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.4 Population Outlook by Age, 2007-2025

8.4.1 Population Outlook by Gender, 2007-2025

8.4.2 Population Outlook by Area, 2007-2025

8.4.3 Latest Automobile Industry Trends and Developments

9. Global and Regional Auto Market Outlook, 2018-2025

9.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.2 Europe Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.3 North America Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.4 Middle East Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.5 Africa Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.6 South and Central America Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.7 Asia Pacific Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.8 Europe Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.9 North America Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.10 Middle East Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.11 Africa Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.12 South and Central America Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

