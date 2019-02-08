As SocialTalent's exclusive content provider for OFCCP training in the U.S., DirectEmployers employment law and OFCCP compliance experts will provide educational training to the organization's learning platform to help recruiters gain a competitive advantage related to sourcing and OFCCP compliance obligations.

DirectEmployers Association, the recognized authority in OFCCP compliance and recruitment marketing solutions, announced today a new partnership with Ireland-based SocialTalent, the world's leading recruitment learning experience platform. As the organization's exclusive compliance content provider for the United States, employment law and OFCCP compliance experts at DirectEmployers will provide high quality, educational training to SocialTalent's current clients.

With an incredible reputation for providing premier online training courses on a variety of subject matter related to human resources, the training content contributed by DirectEmployers experts will help to expand the educational topics offered by SocialTalent. The initial training features DirectEmployers Executive Director, Candee J. Chambers, and recognized employment law expert and attorney, John C. Fox of Fox, Wang & Morgan P.C. and will focus on the application and spirit of OFCCP regulations and how best to comply. The new material will enable recruitment teams to understand how OFCCP compliance affects their role, as well as help them develop a more profound knowledge of their position as federal contractors and of their compliance obligations. Training topics provided initially include forming and implementing an Affirmative Action Plan (AAP), understanding the regulations and how to comply with the Vietnam Era Veterans Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), and finally, guidance and preparation steps for an OFCCP evaluation.

"As a former practitioner, I know firsthand how crucial it is to understand and adhere to federal contractor obligations, but interpreting the regulations can be confusing. Our partnership with SocialTalent is the newest example of DirectEmployers' dedication to providing education to and support of the labor community. For federal contractors, OFCCP obligations are the driving force that affects all areas of HR from recruitment and talent acquisition to compensation and benefits, making it even more important to have an informed team that is all on the same page," stated DirectEmployers Executive Director, Candee J. Chambers.

Johnny Campbell, CEO at SocialTalent, commented that the information would be essential for recruiters to understand, given the complex environment associated with having a federal contract. He went on to say, "I've been a massive admirer of the work of DirectEmployers for a number of years, and when I ask any of our U.S. customers whom they trust when it comes to OFCCP advice and guidelines, every one of them points to DirectEmployers. We're all extremely proud to work with an organization of their caliber and are thrilled to be able to bring the world's best OFCCP training to the world's best learning solution for hiring."

Beginning in March of 2019, the new OFCCP training content will be available on SocialTalent's learning experience platform. Visit https://www.socialtalent.com/ofccp-training to learn more about the learning solutions available.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association's proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

