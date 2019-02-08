ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.: ICEsoft Technologies Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. ("ICEsoft" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 31, 2019 it closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 1,033,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, raising aggregate net proceeds of approximately $124,040. Each Unit consists of one common A voting share and one warrant to purchase a common A voting share exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share. The warrants expires three years after subscription date (the "Private Placement").

The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund sales and marketing expansion efforts around its Voyent Alert! notification service.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable smart communication platform specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and school districts. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

