Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2019) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax Global") is pleased to announce closing of a private placement convertible debenture.

DigiMax Global completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of an aggregate principal amount of $550,000 in secured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"). Each Convertible Debenture bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, which is payable in cash to the holders thereof on the last date of each calendar quarter for a period of three years from the date of issue or the date the Convertible Debenture is converted. The Convertible Debentures are convertible: (i) at the option of the holder into common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a conversion price that is the lesser of (i) $0.20, or (ii) 75% of the lowest price offered in a private placement of the Company's common shares (the "Conversion Price") while such Convertible Debenture remains outstanding.

In addition, the Company issued amended secured convertible debentures to the holders of the previously issued 10% secured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $484,500 (the "September 2018 Debentures") such that the terms of the September 2018 Debentures have been amended to mirror the terms of the Convertible Debentures.

On closing, the Company issued to the holders of the Convertible Debentures and the September 2018 Debentures 2,586,250 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of two (2) years from issuance into Common Shares at an exercise price equal to the lowest of (i) $0.30, (ii) the product of the Conversion Price multiplied by 1.5, and (iii) the exercise price of common share purchase warrants issued by the Corporation prior to the expiration of the Warrants for each Warrant exercised.

The Convertible Debentures and Warrants issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

About DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc, (dba DigiMax Global Solutions)

DigiMax is a reporting issuer formed in Ontario, Canada which was created for the express purpose of developing immediately profitable businesses in the Blockchain and Initial Coin Offering Space. Founded by 5 partners with decades of experience in both Initial Public Offerings and Initial Coin Offerings, the partners have a common goal to help the world develop ICO's as a respectable, regulatory compliant security offering that is parallel in stature and compliance to common shares. DigiCrypts has a strong belief and commitment to helping ICO's become a highly efficient, legal and secure complement to public shares issued by real and profitable companies from all industries.

Contacts:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

chriscarl@rogers.com

David Posne

Chairman of the Board

647-985-6727

dposner44@gmail.com

