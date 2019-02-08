ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.: ICEsoft Technologies Conditionally Approved for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. ("ICEsoft" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on February 5, 2019, the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approved ICEsoft for listing subject to the following conditions:

Completion of an additional minimum equity financing of $350,000;

Completion of any and all outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to the CSE policies.

A date for trading will be determined upon confirmation to the CSE of the conditions being met.

"We are pleased to receive this conditional listing approval, and look forward to trading on the CSE," commented Brian McKinney, CEO of ICEsoft. "The company's recently launched Voyent Alert! notification service has exceeded expectations, with agreements already in place to provide alerting coverage to over 25 communities and districts across Western Canada."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable smart communication platform specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and school districts. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

SOURCE: ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534850/ICEsoft-Technologies-Conditionally-Approved-for-Listing-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange