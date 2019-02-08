Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31st, 2018, on Thursday February 28th, 2019 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 683-6368

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5450

Conference ID: 5350136

Webcast: http://endava.com/investors

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments, Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Logistics and Healthcare.

Endava had 5,182 employees as of September 2018 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005427/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com