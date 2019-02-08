Haag-Streit Academy to Host Premier Slit Lamp Imaging Course

ESSEX, England, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is delighted to confirm that Haag-Streit Academy will be hosting a Premier Slit Lamp Imaging course at the Haag-Streit Academy Training Facility in Harlow on 9thMay 2019.

The aim of the Premier Slit Lamp Imaging Course is to provide attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline. The day will include lectures and demonstrations delivered by a faculty of slit lamp imaging specialists.

The course programme includes lectures on topics such as; 'The general eye examination', 'The clinical importance of slit lamp imaging' and 'Imaging of the retina'.

The Premier Slit Lamp Imaging Course will feature guest speaker, Steve Thomson, Slit Lamp Imaging Specialist, Haag-Streit Diagnostics, alongside other experts in the field, who will offer advice on how to get the most from your imaging module and will provide insights into the clinical importance of high-quality slit lamp images.

The event will include practical, hands-on workshops, which will support a range of subjects, including; diffuse, focal & indirect illumination and retro illumination. The course is CPD accredited and delegates will be able to claim 7.5 CPD points for their attendance on the day.



Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "The Premier Slit Lamp Imaging courses are extremely popular and we have had fantastic feedback from previous attendees. The agenda offers delegates the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience with state-of-the-art imaging devices and to learn from slit lamp imaging experts."



The cost of the course is just £100 + VAT and lunch is included in the price. For further information or to book your place, please visit https://hsuk.co/slitlampimaging