The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 11.02.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 11.02.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 9MGM XFRA US8762141070 TARONIS TECHS INC. 2018 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA B04 XFRA USU7744C1063 BOKU INC. REG S DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N