Customers in the USA and EMEA will have access to enhanced sectoral expertise

CURT - Multinational construction consultancy firm Linesight has announced the addition of two senior executives to the leadership team in order to expand the company's global footprint and address growing customer needs in the Life Sciences space. Jeff Peragallo has joined as Director of Life Sciences, USA while Nigel Barnes takes on the role of Director of Life Sciences, EMEA. Peragallo will be based in New York and Barnes in London.

Gerard Campbell, Group CEO, Linesight said, "The appointments of Jeff and Nigel are strategic additions to our Life Sciences management team as we continue to build on successes in this sector in a variety of regions across the globe. We are proud to have been able to attract such heavy hitters from the industry to Linesight. Both Jeff and Nigel have strong technical, commercial and industry knowledge, which will benefit our clients and partners, and their design and implementation teams in maximizing value."

Prior to joining Linesight, Jeff Peragallo spent over five years as Vice President at Hill International driving revenue growth in its Life Sciences division. He previously spent fifteen years in global procurement roles at Merck in its capital sourcing organization. Jeff brings a unique blend of technical knowledge and commercial Life Sciences experience to help Linesight's clients deliver their large, complex construction projects as efficiently as possible.

Jeff will be attending the upcoming CURT conference in Orlando on 11-13 February.

Prior to joining Linesight, Nigel Barnes spent over twenty-two years as Vice President of Engineering for GlaxoSmithKline and eight years as Head of Industry for WSP in capital project delivery programs. He also spent over two years as Managing Director of IPS (Integrated Project Services). Nigel's role will be to support Linesight's clients in making the appropriate CAPEX investments across their portfolio of Life Sciences assets, as well as working closely with them to manage the design and build teams to ensure efficient and successful outcomes.

Linesight is rapidly expanding its Life Sciences business globally and has a strategic imperative to respond to the needs of its local and multinational clients. The company is involved in a number of exciting complex construction projects across multiple sub-sectors of the industry including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Technology and MedTech.

ENDS

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 40 years' experience, providing cost and general consultancy services to the construction industry. Linesight works with Tier One clients across a multitude of sectors including Commercial, Data Centres, Life Sciences, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight's specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients.

For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005008/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Richard Berman, Verb Factory

O: 415.223.3763 x101

C: 415.359.4906

E richard@verbfactory.com