Vista Group solutions Vista Cinema, Movio Cinema, Cinema Intelligence and movieXchange Film comprise a complete package to deploy to ODEON's UK and Ireland Cinemas

Vista Group International Ltd (NZX ASX: VGL) is delighted to announce it has signed an agreement with Odeon Cinemas Group ('ODEON') to deliver solutions designed to transform guest journey engagement, influence and insight for ODEON. The combination of Vista's cinema management software portfolio ('Vista Cinema'), Movio Cinema big data analytics and marketing, Cinema Intelligence film forecasting and MX Film real-time distribution of digital media assets represents one of the most comprehensive roll-outs of Vista's solutions ever undertaken.

ODEON, Europe's largest cinema operator, with more than 360 cinemas located in 13 European countries, will deploy Vista across 120 cinema sites in the UK and Ireland.

The close integrations that exist between the Vista Group products have been recognised by ODEON as an opportunity to deploy a synergistic suite of software technology across their circuit. This is an approach to Vista deployments that will help ODEON meet their goals of providing an exceptional guest experience, whilst optimising their business operations via collaborative systems and homogeneity.

According to Odeon Cinemas Group CIO, Ian Chapple, "We're delighted to have selected Vista Group as a strategic partner to assist us in transforming our guest experience at Odeon. We recognise the strength and depth of the Vista proposition and the experience that they bring will be key to helping us evolve our technology platforms and take the business to another level."

"Beginning 2019 in collaboration with ODEON is the best Christmas present our team in EMEA could have wished for", commented Mischa Kay, Managing Director of Vista Cinema, EMEA. "Aside from the importance of ODEON as a European powerhouse of exhibition, which adds to making our new partnership a total privilege, is the opportunity that Vista has, to excel in developing, managing and delivering cutting edge innovation through new products and services that span Vista Group companies."

Vista Group CEO, Kimbal Riley is equally thrilled: "Our agreement with ODEON is a watershed moment for Vista Group", he commented. "Our ability to deploy a wide-ranging integrated set of solutions for ODEON is a credit to the vision of our founders and to the capability of our teams across the business who imagine, design, develop and deploy technologies that delight our customers and enable the delight of their customers."

The roll-out of the Vista solutions suite across ODEON UK and Ireland is expected to commence later this year.

About Vista Group

Vista Group International Ltd (Vista Group) is a public company, founded in New Zealand in the mid 1990's and listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges in 2014 (NZX ASX: VGL). The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film industry.

Cinema management software is provided by founding company Vista Entertainment Solutions ('Vista Cinema'); Movio (the authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange ('MX ' connecting the movie industry to simplify the supply of film media for promotion and the sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information), provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience.

Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Cape Town, London, the Netherlands, Romania, Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

Website: www.vistagroup.co

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited

About Odeon Cinemas Group

Odeon Cinemas Group is Europe's largest cinema operator, with leading positions and brands in the UK and Ireland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania; and a strong presence in Norway, Germany and Portugal.

Odeon Cinemas Group is an AMC company; AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,000 screens across the globe.

In Europe, Odeon Cinemas Group welcomes over 100 million guests each year to enjoy great hospitality while watching the latest films and entertainment in more than 360 cinemas and 2,900 screens. The Group is proud to be at the forefront of innovation by investing in fully reclining seats and offering a wide selection of food and beverage choices to create the ultimate guest experience.

For more information visit www.odeoncinemasgroup.com.

Contacts:

For Vista Group International/USA

Maggie Begley

Maggie Begley Communications, Los Angeles

Tel: +1 310 390.0101

Email: maggie@mbcprinc.com

For Vista Group International/UK

Samantha Woodman

Branch Road, London

Tel: +44 (0) 203 189 1399

Email: sam@branchroad.co.uk

For Odeon Cinemas Group

Simon Soffe

Group Head of Communications, Odeon Cinemas Group

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7766 1809

Email: ssoffe@odeonuk.com