sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.02.2019 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - New Website and Factsheet

The European Investment Trust Plc - New Website and Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, February 8

The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

New Website and Factsheet

In the Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018, the Company updated shareholders on progress with regards to planned upgrades to the Company's website and factsheet, projects forming part of the Board's wider efforts to improve access to and clarity of shareholder communications.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched its new website www.eitplc.com incorporating both improved features and additional functionality.

The Company also announces that it has updated its monthly factsheet and this is now available on the website www.eitplc.com/what-we-do/monthly-factsheets.

11 February 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP

http://www.eitplc.com


© 2019 PR Newswire