The European Investment Trust Plc - New Website and Factsheet

In the Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018, the Company updated shareholders on progress with regards to planned upgrades to the Company's website and factsheet, projects forming part of the Board's wider efforts to improve access to and clarity of shareholder communications.
The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched its new website www.eitplc.com incorporating both improved features and additional functionality.
The Company also announces that it has updated its monthly factsheet and this is now available on the website www.eitplc.com/what-we-do/monthly-factsheets.
11 February 2019
