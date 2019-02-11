CMR Surgical Limited

("CMR Surgical" or the "Company")

CMR Surgical announces the appointment of Ingeborg Øie as Chief Financial Officer

Cambridge, UK, XX February 2019: CMR Surgical Ltd, the British company developing a next-generation surgical robot, today announces the appointment of Ingeborg Øie as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective from 25 February 2019.

Ingeborg joins CMR Surgical from Smith & Nephew, the FTSE 100 global medical technology business, where she was most recently Finance Director of Canada and previously VP Global Investor Relations in the corporate headquarters since 2014. Ingeborg has significant experience in the medical devices sector having started her career as a Medical Devices analyst at Goldman Sachs and later becoming Managing Director and Head of Medical Devices and Healthcare Services coverage at Jefferies International.

She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, the London Stock Exchange Main Market-listed healthcare services group.

Ingeborg holds a MEng in Biomedical Engineering from Imperial College London and an MSc in Public Health from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She is a CFA charterholder.

Martin Frost, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, commented:"We are delighted to welcome Ingeborg to the executive management team and Board where she brings a wealth of experience in the medical devices industry. Ingeborg will play an integral role in the rapid growth of CMR Surgical and the commercialisation of Versius worldwide. Together with the Board and the wider executive team, I am very much looking forward to working closely with Ingeborg in the next phase of our exciting development."

Commenting on her appointment Ingeborg Øie, said: "I am extremely pleased to be joining CMR Surgical and the mission to make minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. The Versius is one of the world's most exciting medical technologies and I feel privileged to now be part of the dynamic team of employees and investors who created it, and to contribute to the continued success of the Company."

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical is a British private limited company developing the next-generation universal robotic system, Versius, for minimal access surgery.

The vision behind CMR Surgical is to make minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable, transforming the existing market for surgical robotics while also addressing the six million people who still undergo open surgery each year.

Global annual revenues for robot-assisted minimal access surgery are presently approximately $4 billion and are anticipated to reach $20 billion by 20251.

CMR Surgical, formed in 2014, has its headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and is backed by an international shareholder base of specialist and generalist investors.

The Company achieved the registration of its Quality Management System to ISO 13485:2003 by Underwriters Laboratories LLC (UL), and the status as a UL Registered Firm, in September 2015.

For further information, please visit www.cmrsurgical.com

About CMR Surgical's Versius system

Designed to meet the complex requirements of laparoscopic surgery, Versius' compact size fits easily into the existing surgical workflow, while its ergonomic console design allows surgeons to work in a way that reduces physical and mental effort.

Intended to be used across a range of surgical specialties, the versatility and portability of Versius, enabled by a unique and patented four-axis wrist joint, expands the potential for higher utilisation. The versatility of the system and compelling commercial model allows healthcare providers to offer the benefits of robotic-assisted procedures in a cost-effective way.

1 Industry Forecast, Accuray Research



