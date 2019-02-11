Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the appointment of Alessandra Girolami as Vice President, Investor Relations Strategic Financial Planning as of March 4, 2019.

Alessandra Girolami will report directly to Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Publicis Groupe.

Chi-Chung Lo, Investor Relations Officer, will continue to handle relations with investors, shareholders and analysts, reporting to Alessandra Girolami.

Most recently Head of Investor Relations with LafargeHolcim, Alessandra Girolami began her career at ABN AMRO as a sell-side analyst. In 2005, she joined Carrefour Group in the Investor Relations department and was promoted to Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations in 2014.

A graduate from ESCP Europe, Alessandra Girolami holds a Research Degree (DEA) in Applied Economics from IEP of Paris.

She succeeds Jean-Michel Bonamy who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Publicis Groupe Africa, based in Johannesburg (South Africa). This appointment is a part of the ongoing implementation of the country model around the world.

