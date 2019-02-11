SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 35,456 equity certificates at a price of NOK 89.09 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 71,551 ECC's.

Trondheim, 8 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

