SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 35,456 equity certificates at a price of NOK 89.09 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.
After this transaction the bank owns 71,551 ECC's.
Trondheim, 8 February 2019
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
