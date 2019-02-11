Helping the Agriculture Industry Work Smarter: MultiTech Wins Corporate Citizenship Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

MultiTech Systems Inc. has been commended for its pioneering work by Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM). The international tech company won the 'Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Award - USA' award, facing off some stiff competition along the way.

The title was handed out as part of the BWM 2018 Global Corporate Excellence Awards which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is seen as being primarily focused around consumer items, with more than 8.4 billion devices owned around the world in 2017. But there's much more this new-found connectivity than just smart phones, smart fridges and talking doorbells. The people behind tech innovator MultiTech Systems Inc. believe that the power of the IoT can also be harnessed to make the world a better place.

The company, which designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial IoT, has developed a new system to make the agriculture industry more productive and sustainable. The smart system features automated irrigation systems and sensors which enable farmers to monitor conditions from a distance, significantly reducing time and wastage.

The global horticulture market is predicted to be worth $103.9 Billion by 2026, but with global warming on the rise the agriculture industry overall is a growing concern among environmentalists. Farmers know they need to find new, more efficient ways to produce crops, so MultiTech's innovations are a welcome development.

Netherlands based Porta Nova, a renowned nursery known worldwide for quality roses including the much-coveted Naomi Rose, have reported great results already. The tech has enabled them to introduce new growth scenarios that would neve have been possible before; producing roses of exceptional quality without wasting water or energy. In doing so, the company has greatly improved its corporate responsibility efforts.

MultiTech's Regional Sales Director, Neil Carey, said, "We are proud to be part of a solution that further reinforces the power, potential and impact of the smart family."

