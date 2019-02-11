Telecoming Reports € 81M in Revenue in 2018

- The technological firm announces significant year over year growth

- 20% turnover growth driven by the strong international expansion

- EBITDA increased by 24% exceeding € 25M

- The company continues to invest in innovation to support its sustainable future growth, levering global RCS technology and new mobile payments developments

MADRID, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming, international company specialized in mobile payment technologies, has released its 2018 earnings today. The technological firm has achieved significant growth across revenue (+20%), employees (+8%), and profit (+22%).

EBITDA increased by 24% exceeding € 25M, while net profit rose 22% to € 17.6M. Last year, the company focused on opening new markets, expanding its operations from 8 countries in 2017 to 13 in 2018.

According to Telecoming's Chairman Christophe Cassand, "Last year we reinforced our international business by opening five new markets and we plan to follow the same path this year. There are many opportunities ahead, so we face 2019 with optimism and we expect to increase our turnover by around 20%."

Recognized as one of the EU's 10 Best Employers by the European Business Awards, Telecoming is firmly committed to quality employment and diversity. The company ended 2018 with 130 employees (+8% vs 2017) from 23 nationalities. Due to its technological nature, 46% of the team is involved in innovation and R&D activities.

Innovation as a growth driver in 2019

Telecoming's long-term strategy relies on innovation as its main growth driver. In 2019, the company will remain working hand in hand with large international carriers and developing cutting-edge solutions based on RCS (Rich Communications Services) and DCB (Direct Carrier Billing) for new services. Moreover, Telecoming will continue to develop technology applied to the advertising industry. Over the next few months, it will officially present its performance advertising agency focused on Ad Tech.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is a technological company specialized in mobile payments, mobile entertainment and mobile performance advertising. Telecoming operates in 13 countries.

The firm is ranked among Spain's 100 best workplaces and has been acknowledged by the London Stock Exchange as one of the most Inspiring European Organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's 500 fastest growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5000 Ranking, 2018.

More information: www.telecoming.com