Through the procurement, the Bangladesh Power Development Board is seeking developers for the construction of grid-connected solar power plants on a build, own, operate basis.The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) - responsible for planning and developing the country's power infrastructure and operating much of its power generation facilities - has issued a tender for the construction of several grid-tied solar plants, with a combined capacity of 50-60 MW. The public body said the selected developer will operate on a build, own, operate basis for 20 years on BPDB land in Rangunia, Chittagong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...