DGAP-Media / 2019-02-11 / 09:50 *Press Release* *PNE AG: Competence in services expanded in the field of aviation obstruction marking for wind turbines* - MEB Safety Services, a company of the PNE Group, takes over the material stocks and personnel of argus GmbH - Large potential in the field of on-demand night-time marking systems Cuxhaven, February 11, 2019 - The project developer PNE AG has further strengthened its competence in services related to the project planning and operation of wind turbines. MEB Safety Services GmbH, a company of the PNE Group, has now taken over the personnel and the material stocks of argus GmbH, established 2007 in the Saxon town of Bautzen, in a so-called asset deal. Thus, PNE has secured additional expertise, particularly in the area of wind turbine obstruction marking and on-demand night-time marking as required by aviation law. Due to new legal regulations, on-demand night-time marking will become mandatory from July 1, 2020 for both existing and newly erected wind turbines. This affects up to 20,000 wind turbines. *Great expertise secured* In the past, Argus GmbH has installed obstruction marking systems with a proprietary control unit, but has also provided installation services, including commissioning, for manufacturers of on-demand night-time marking systems and manufacturers of wind power turbines. MEB has secured the resulting know-how with the takeover. Employees taken over can now be deployed for various existing orders. In addition, MEB now has a certificate for the installation of obstruction lighting systems on wind turbines in the Czech Republic. After transcription of the certificate, MEB will be the only approved supplier of obstruction markers on wind turbines in the Czech Republic. *Further services will be offered* Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "This takeover represents a further step in the expansion of the range of services offered by the PNE Group for special systems in the field of wind energy. As part of our Scale Up strategy, we will be able to offer additional services in other areas of project development and operations in the future." *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG 2019-02-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 774261 2019-02-11

