The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 14 February 2091 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 217,059,600 shares (DKK 108,529,800) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 130,000 shares (DKK 65,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 217,189,600 shares (DKK 108,594,800) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: 50,000 shares - DKK 13.26 80,000 shares - DKK 39,26 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708297