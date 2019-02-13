Prepare your Business for Digital Era to Transform Industrial Valves and Actuators Market

Frost & Sullivan webinar highlights challenges and pain points for valve monitoring solutions across end users in the oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation industries

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With rapid digital transformation across end markets such as the oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation industries, there will be an increased focus on reducing downtime cost and time associated with unplanned failure of assets like valves, especially for critical applications. It is imperative for valve OEMs and pure-play service providers to be mindful of the end users' digital adaptability and the demand for valve solutions. As end markets foray into the digital landscape, technological advancements to improve asset reliability and operational efficiency will be crucial to take advantage of growth opportunities and disruptive business models.

Frost & Sullivan's webinar New Growth Opportunities for Industrial Valves and Actuators, will take place on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at 3 pm GTM/10 am EST. Our expert, Avinash Kumar, Industry Analyst, will explore how innovation in asset monitoring solutions is creating new growth opportunities and new business models over the next three to five years, followed by an interactive, live question-and-answer session.

"Increased demand for one stop solution provider for valves and its aftermarket is expected to drive the demand for complete solution provider of valves. However, with increased interoperability and connectivity of assets, concerns for cybersecurity among others act as a deterrent for complete adoption of remote monitoring valve solutions," comments Kumar.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Hear about the growth opportunities for valve monitoring solutions across end users in the oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation industries

Discover the challenges and pain points across industries

Understand the drawbacks of existing monitoring solutions and the feature requirements preferred by end users

