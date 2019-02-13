Shiftlly Announces Innovative 3 Steps Purchase Solution, Making Crypto Transactions Highly Secure And Available For All, With Zero Friction

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Shiftlly, a fintech power house, is making the process of buying and swapping cryptocurrencies as easy as purchasing goods online; to the point where even first-time users can easily buy cryptocurrencies at the lowest rates in the market.

Using a simple and intuitive 3-step process,

1) Users choose cryptocurrency to buy (a free automated multi-signature e-Wallet is created for each user to maintain all their currencies);

2) Submit credit card details; and

3) Execute transaction.

Shiftlly allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies without the hassle of having to toggle between many platforms to find the best rates and deals for exchange. It allows users to exchange and maintain cryptocurrencies in a fraction of the time on any individual exchanges, all in one place, resulting in 30% lower churn/abandonment rate.

Shiftlly is mostly appreciated for its highly secured process, using 'Multi-signature' safest and most innovative approach in the Crypto market. The automatically generated e-Wallet is encrypted by an additional private key, available to, and used by the user only.

This multi-signature architecture as well as the entire process are known as best practice in the industry.

In addition, Shiftlly enhanced the password recovery option to be protected by 2-factor authentication and a short individual questionnaire.

Service is available in multiple languages, currently supporting over 140 cryptocurrencies to purchase/exchange and multiple credit cards, as well as the option to swap between cryptocurrencies, credit cards and FIAT.

The product can be embedded in a number of implementations, including a widget, allowing swift and seamless engagement with online and mobile publishers.

