Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the cash dividend for 2018

Dividend amount: 2.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 3 May 2019

Ex-date: 6 May 2019

Record date: 7 May 2019

Payment date: 14 May 2019

Date of approval: 3 May 2019

Oslo, 13 February 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

