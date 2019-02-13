Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the cash dividend for 2018

Dividend amount: 2.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 3 May 2019
Ex-date: 6 May 2019
Record date: 7 May 2019
Payment date: 14 May 2019
Date of approval: 3 May 2019
Oslo, 13 February 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA
Espen Risholm
IRO
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire
