sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,81 Euro		+0,085
+0,67 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,886
12,965
22:29
12,895
12,95
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE12,81+0,67 %