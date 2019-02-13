Penicillin and Streptomycin Market to be Propelled by Increasing Occurrence of Infectious Diseases & Increased Health Consciousness Among the Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global penicillin and streptomycin market are estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The antibiotics "Streptomycin" and "Penicillin" are used to prevent bacterial contamination of cell cultures due to their effective combined action against gram-negative gram-positive bacteria. The factors that propel the growth of the penicillin and streptomycin market include increasing number of infectious diseases and heavy investments in research and development and rising demand for generic drugs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including patent expiry issues and stringent government regulations. Penicillin and streptomycin market may be explored by product type, manufacturing process, route of administration, end users, and geography. Penicillin and streptomycin market may be explored by product type as Penicillin by bulk, Penicillin, Penicillin by dosage, Streptomycin by dosage, Streptomycin, and Streptomycin by bulk. Based on manufacturing process, the penicillin and streptomycin market could span Streptomycin by synthetic process, Penicillin by synthetic process, Penicillin by semi-synthetic process, Penicillin by natural process, Streptomycin semi-synthetic process and Streptomycin by natural process

The penicillin and streptomycin market could be explored based on route of administration as Streptomycin by oral route of administration, Penicillin by intramuscular route of administration, Penicillin by oral route of administration, Streptomycin by intravenous route of administration and Streptomycin by intramuscular route of administration. Penicillin and streptomycin market could be explored based on end users as Clinics, Hospitals and Others. Penicillin and streptomycin market are categorized based on geography into China, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Malaysia, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, Turkey. The "Asia-Pacific" segment led the penicillin and streptomycin market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market includes high level of infections owing to lack of appropriate cleanliness, increasing health consciousness, high disposable income and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the penicillin and streptomycin market comprise GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Middlebrook Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd, Astra Zeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, among other. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The industry report package Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for penicillins and streptomycins in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global penicillin and streptomycin market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: China, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, United States

