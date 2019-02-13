Luxoft Holding Inc: Luxoft Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights - Three months ended December 31, 2018

Revenue of $230.4 million, down 2.6% year-over-year and up 0.9% sequentially

Net income of $10.8 million, compared to $20.6 million in the year-ago quarter and diluted EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1%, compared to $40.0 million and 16.9% in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter

As of December 31, 2018, total number of employees was 12,716; Annual revenue per billable engineer was $83,923, down 1.7% from the prior year.

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included at the end of the release.

"First off, I'd like to express my excitement about the proposed acquisition of Luxoft by DXC Technology," said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President. "The Luxoft board is committed to maximizing shareholder value, and we believe that this acquisition is a win-win for both DXC's and Luxoft's customers, employees, and stakeholders. Our shared vision of digital transformation makes this strategic combination a great fit. DXC's strong reputation will enable us to cross-sell our offerings across a much larger client portfolio, while DXC will gain a stronger competitive edge in the execution of end-to-end digital projects."

"While we undergo the regulatory review processes, Luxoft remains an independent company focused on continued diversification and growth. We are advancing our transformation and executing the strategy we've laid out in past quarters. Our third-quarter results demonstrate our progress on these initiatives, with results largely in line with our guidance. Growth in Financial Services ex-Top 2 is healthy, and our Automotive solutions continue to drive demand with over 50% Y/Y growth this quarter. We remain focused on digital transformation, investing in new solutions and advancing our competitive position to meet the growing needs of our clients."

Third Quarter Key Operating Highlights

Revenue generated in APAC and Europe grew 28.7% and 7.2% year over year, respectively.

Expanding global presence and growth outside of Financial Services is meaningfully reducing client concentration. Revenue by line of business was 50.5% Financial Services, 24.8% Digital Enterprise and 24.7% Automotive. Top Two (1) accounts amounted to 24.9% of revenue, representing a 9.5 percentage-point decrease over the prior year.

accounts amounted to 24.9% of revenue, representing a 9.5 percentage-point decrease over the prior year. Top Five accounts amounted to 39.0% of revenue, an annual 7.0 percentage-point decrease, and Top Ten accounts amounted to 50.9% of revenue, a 6.3 percentage point decrease.

(1) Top Two accounts are UBS and Deutsche Bank and are included in our Financial Services line of business.

2019 Guidance & Conference Call

As announced on January 7, 2019, DXC Technology and Luxoft entered into a definitive agreement whereby DXC will acquire Luxoft for $59 per share in cash.

In light of the pending acquisition, Luxoft will not be providing further updates to its financial guidance or conducting a conference call.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global technology services and consulting partner that provides bespoke technology solutions to customers in 22 countries across five continents. Founded in 2000, Luxoft combines engineering excellence with deep industry expertise to deliver and implement technology solutions that drive business change. Through a combination of strategy, consulting and engineering services, Luxoft's global teams use technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences and boost operational efficiency. With over 280 active clients, Luxoft specializes in automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and other industries. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

Tracy Krumme

Vice President, Investor Relations

212-964-9900 ext. 2460

IR@luxoft.com

Media Inquiries

Robert Maccabe

Director, Public Relations

+44 (0)20 3828 2346

Press@luxoft.com

Twitter: @Luxoft

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with US GAAP, this press release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted Earnings per share (EPS). EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, where interest includes unwinding of the discount for contingent liabilities. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and impairment thereof and other acquisitions related costs that may include changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Non-GAAP diluted EPS are calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average number of diluted shares.

We adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude stock based compensation, because it is a non-cash expense. We also adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the change in fair value of contingent consideration, because we believe these expenses are not indicative of what we consider to be normal course of operations. Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets in order to allow management and investors to evaluate our results from operating activities as if these assets have been developed internally rather than acquired in a business combination. Finally, we adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition-related costs, which comprise payments to consulting firms as well as fees paid upon successful completion of acquisition; as well as certain incentive payments for members of management of the acquired companies as provided for in the acquisition agreements. These payments are based on performance of the acquired businesses and are classified as part of management compensation rather than part of purchase consideration. These costs vary with the size and complexity of each acquisition and are generally inconsistent in amount and frequency, and therefore, we believe that they may not be indicative of the size and volume of future acquisition-related costs.

We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they present a better measure of our core business and management uses them internally to evaluate our ongoing performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enhancing and understanding of our operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable US GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between US GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the accompanying tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the persistence and intensification of competition in the IT industry; the future growth of spending in IT services outsourcing generally and in each of our industry verticals, application outsourcing and custom application development and offshore research and development services; the level of growth of demand for our services from our clients; the level of increase in revenue from our new clients; seasonal trends and the budget and work cycles of our clients; general economic and business conditions in our locations, including geopolitical instability and social, economic or political uncertainties, particularly in Russia and Ukraine, and any potential sanctions, restrictions or responses to such conditions imposed by some of the locations in which we operate; the levels of our concentration of revenues by vertical, geography, by client and by type of contract in the future; the expected timing of the increase in our corporate tax rate, or actual increases to our effective tax rate which we may experience from time to time; our expectations with respect to the proportion of our fixed price contracts; our expectation that we will be able to integrate and manage the companies we acquire and that our acquisitions will yield the benefits we envision; the demands we expect our rapid growth to place on our management and infrastructure; the sufficiency of our current cash, cash flow from operations, and lines of credit to meet our anticipated cash needs; the high proportion of our cost of services comprised of personnel salaries; our plans to introduce new products for commercial resale and licensing in addition to providing services; our anticipated joint venture with one of our clients; and our continued financial relationship with IBS Group Holding limited and its subsidiaries including expectations for the provision and purchase of services and purchase and lease of equipment; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2018 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts)

As of December 31, 2018 As of March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,395 $ 104,357 Restricted cash, current 1,896 70 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,652 at December 31, 2018 and $1,232 at March 31, 2018 177,068 186,991 Unbilled revenue 34,096 33,310 Work-in-progress 6,475 3,734 Due from related parties 4,290 1,272 VAT and other taxes receivable 3,423 4,082 Advances issued 1,683 1,777 Other current assets 7,496 8,041 Total current assets $ 343,822 $ 343,634 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 1,680 2,775 Deferred tax assets 6,029 4,349 Property and equipment, net 50,924 52,739 Intangible assets, net 99,249 106,368 Goodwill 102,228 88,908 Other non-current assets 5,344 5,047 Total non-current assets 265,454 260,186 Total assets 609,276 603,820 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 5,392 856 Accounts payable 11,327 25,964 Accrued liabilities 36,747 49,593 Deferred revenue 3,303 4,105 Due to related parties 14 14 Taxes payable 25,677 22,916 Payable on derivative financial instruments 1,222 776 Payable for acquisitions, current 4,903 6,415 Other current liabilities 2,466 2,302 Total current liabilities $ 91,051 $ 112,941 Deferred tax liability, non-current 7,787 10,830 Payable for acquisitions, non-current 2,658 2,895 Other non current liabilities 5,742 7,205 Total liabilities $ 107,238 $ 133,871 Shareholders' equity Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,743,430 issued and outstanding with no par value as at December 31, 2018, and 80,000,000 shares authorized; 34,063,981 issued and outstanding with no par value as at March 31, 2018) - - Additional paid-in capital 156,747 155,456 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (106,469 shares as of December 31, 2018; 61,874 shares as of March 31, 2018) (4,920 ) (3,424 ) Retained earnings 355,706 320,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,527 ) (2,636 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group $ 502,006 $ 469,917 Non-controlling interest 32 32 Total equity $ 502,038 $ 469,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 609,276 $ 603,820

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales of services $ 230,355 $ 236,613 $ 671,556 $ 673,885 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 140,886 144,332 418,884 419,236 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,683 63,485 180,256 179,747 Depreciation and amortization 11,035 11,050 32,774 31,695 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (82 ) (3,930 ) (227 ) (6,020 ) Operating income 14,833 21,676 39,869 49,227 Other income and expenses 0 Interest income/ (loss), net 58 17 (53 ) 76 Unwinding of discount for contingent liability, income/ (loss) (82 ) (588 ) (181 ) (1,286 ) Other income, net 334 934 1,465 1,880 Gain from derivative financial instruments 461 57 1,782 146 Net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) (1,681 ) 177 (5,971 ) 1,301 Income before income taxes 13,923 22,273 36,911 51,344 Income tax expense (3,154 ) (1,723 ) (7,033 ) (6,037 ) Net income $ 10,769 $ 20,550 $ 29,878 $ 45,307 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest - - - - Net income attributable to the Group $ 10,769 $ 20,550 $ 29,878 $ 45,307 Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share $ 0.32 $ 0.61 $ 0.89 $ 1.35 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,621,614 33,756,866 33,751,591 33,611,350 Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share $ 0.32 $ 0.60 $ 0.88 $ 1.32 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,935,924 34,102,625 34,002,695 34,254,345

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars)

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 10,769 $ 20,550 $ 29,878 $ 45,307 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gains/(losses) from derivative instruments, net of tax effect of $36 and $3; $(121) and $(120) (899 ) (28 ) 256 (681 ) Translation adjustments with no tax effects (1,081 ) 314 (3,147 ) 1,679 Total other comprehensive income/ (loss) (1,980 ) 286 (2,891 ) 998 Comprehensive income $ 8,789 $ 20,836 $ 26,987 $ 46,305 Comprehensive income attributable to the non-controlling interest - - - - Comprehensive income attributable to the Group $ 8,789 $ 20,836 $ 26,987 $ 46,305

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands of US dollars)

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 29,878 $ 45,307 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,774 31,695 Deferred tax benefit (945 ) (3,449 ) Gain from derivative financial instruments (1,782 ) (146 ) Net foreign exchange (gain)/ loss 5,971 (1,301 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 660 827 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (227 ) (6,020 ) Unwinding of discount for contingent liability, loss 181 1,286 Share-based compensation 19,411 22,940 Other 169 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 5,284 (36,581 ) Work-in-progress (3,185 ) (1,436 ) Due to and from related parties (3,083 ) 45 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21,646 ) (21,807 ) Deferred revenue (667 ) (31 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities 8,416 1,564 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,209 32,893 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,476 ) (17,348 ) Purchases of intangible assets (2,542 ) (3,395 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19,590 ) (32,685 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,608 ) (53,428 ) Financing activities Proceeds from/ Net repayment of short-term borrowings 4,113 (1,127 ) Acquisition of business, deferred consideration (3,603 ) (12,945 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (1,842 ) (132 ) Repurchases of common stock (21,482 ) (3,361 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,814 ) (17,565 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,018 ) (623 ) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,769 (38,723 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 107,202 114,957 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 110,971 $ 76,234

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

As of December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,395 $ 104,357 Restricted cash, current 1,896 70 Restricted cash, non-current 1,680 2,775 Total restricted cash 3,576 2,845 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 110,971 $ 107,202

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 14,833 11,443 (a) 26,276 39,869 34,454 (a) 74,323 Operating margin 6.4 % 5.0 % 11.4 % 5.9 % 5.1 % 11.0 % Net income 10,769 9,876 (b) 20,645 29,878 30,392 (b) 60,270 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 - $ 0.61 $ 0.88 - $ 1.77

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 21,676 10,849 (a) 32,525 49,227 33,468 (a) 82,695 Operating margin 9.2 % 4.5 % 13.7 % 7.3 % 5.0 % 12.3 % Net income 20,550 9,921 (b) 30,471 45,307 30,320 (b) 75,627 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 - $ 0.89 $ 1.32 - $ 2.21

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, (a) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments to GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation expense $ 5,203 $ 8,703 $ 19,411 $ 22,940 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,843 4,711 11,377 12,741 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (82 ) (3,930 ) (227 ) (6,020 ) Acquisition related costs 2,479 1,365 3,893 3,807 Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations: $ 11,443 $ 10,849 $ 34,454 $ 33,468

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, (b) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation expense $ 5,203 $ 8,703 $ 19,411 $ 22,940 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,843 4,711 11,377 12,741 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability and unwinding of discount for contingent liability - (3,342 ) (46 ) (4,734 ) Acquisition related costs 2,479 1,365 3,893 3,807 Tax effect of the adjustments (1,649 ) (1,516 ) (4,243 ) (4,434 ) Total Adjustments to GAAP net income : $ 9,876 $ 9,921 $ 30,392 $ 30,320

For the three months ended December 31, For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 10,769 $ 20,550 $ 29,878 $ 45,307 Adjusted for: Interest (income)/ loss (58 ) (17 ) 53 (76 ) Unwinding of discount for contingent liability, (income)/ loss 82 588 181 1,286 Income tax 3,154 1,723 7,033 6,037 Depreciation and Amortization 11,035 11,050 32,774 31,695 EBITDA $ 24,982 $ 33,894 $ 69,919 $ 84,249 Adjusted for Stock based compensation 5,203 8,703 19,411 22,940 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (82 ) (3,930 ) (227 ) (6,020 ) Acquisition related costs 2,479 1,365 3,893 3,807 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,582 $ 40,032 $ 92,996 $ 104,976

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Schedule of supplemental information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands; except percentages)

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America $ 73,452 31.9 % $ 78,609 33.2 % $ 214,238 31.9 % $ 237,270 35.2 % Europe (excl. U.K.) 83,139 36.1 % 77,526 32.8 % 235,789 35.1 % 211,060 31.3 % U.K. 38,394 16.7 % 52,446 22.2 % 129,249 19.2 % 152,739 22.7 % APAC 16,032 7.0 % 12,456 5.3 % 45,770 6.8 % 29,483 4.4 % Russia 16,604 7.2 % 13,159 5.6 % 38,303 5.7 % 38,593 5.7 % Other 2,734 1.1 % 2,417 0.9 % 8,207 1.3 % 4,740 0.7 % Total $ 230,355 100.0 % $ 236,613 100.0 % $ 671,556 100.0 % $ 673,885 100.0 %

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Line of Business Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services $ 116,275 50.5 % $ 138,119 58.4 % $ 359,748 53.6 % $ 380,763 56.5 % Digital Enterprise 57,283 24.8 % 62,039 26.2 % 160,767 23.9 % 181,315 26.9 % Automotive 56,797 24.7 % 36,455 15.4 % 151,041 22.5 % 111,807 16.6 % Total $ 230,355 100.0 % $ 236,613 100.0 % $ 671,556 100.0 % $ 673,885 100.0 %

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535130/Luxoft-Reports-Results-for-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2019