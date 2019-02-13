Io-Tahoe releases enhanced Smart Data Discovery solution, with PII and Sensitive Data Discovery capability, enabling compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

Smart Data Discovery and AI-driven data catalog solution robustly supports CCPA and other regulatory requirements like GDPR and HIPAA with enhanced PII and Sensitive Data Discovery capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in smart data discovery and AI-driven data catalog products, in its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, today announced it has released the latest version of its Smart Data Discovery platform with enhanced PII and Sensitive Data Discovery capabilities. Leveraging Io-Tahoe's advanced technology and machine learning algorithms, Io-Tahoe is now positioned to help companies solve the complex challenge of regulatory compliance with an automated, AI-driven approach to discover, understand and catalog PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and other sensitive data covered by the forthcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), as well as other major privacy regulations worldwide.

Speaking at the TDWI Las Vegas Conference, Oksana Sokolovsky, Io-Tahoe's Chief Executive Officer said, "The potential penalties from violating CCPA could easily run into millions of dollars. Deploying Io-Tahoe as part of an overall regulatory compliance solution enables firms to move away from a reactive position and get a handle on what sensitive data they have, where it is located and why they have it. Without understanding this critical foundational component of the enterprise landscape, the required policies and controls to protect data cannot be put in place."

Sokolovsky added, "There is also a time-cost saving to be gained from deploying Io-Tahoe, our customers directly benefit from our platform's ability to process billions of customer records and millions of entities quickly and efficiently. For one of our customers, we identified 12-16 percent as sensitive for PII across one instance of 30 billion records and 1.7 million entities. They also saved time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manually discovering and cataloging data relationships for months. Given the increasingly strict regulatory environment, a manual approach is simply not an option. It is pleasing to know we are enabling our clients to become compliant at an unprecedented pace."

The Io-Tahoe platform allows organizations to quickly detect sensitive data in structured, semi-structured and some unstructured formats. Io-Tahoe also provides enterprise subject matter experts with the ability to add and modify company or industry specific policies within minutes for even more thorough detection of PII and sensitive data. Leveraging its machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to automate the data discovery process, Io-Tahoe supports companies with developing new insights into their PII footprint within weeks, without any burden on SMEs (Subject Matter Experts), so the organization can focus on remediation activities.

Io-Tahoe's latest version can track changes to the sensitive data landscape over time to understand how the PII and the sensitive data footprint is changing, enabling firms to continually keep track of their data on an ongoing basis. This capability further helps enterprises comply with CCPA and other laws, especially as they evolve, change and become even more stringent.

At the conference, Io-Tahoe (booth #404) will demonstrate how its smart data discovery and AI-driven data catalog, with enhanced PII and Sensitive Data Discovery, plays a critical role in a company's efforts to comply with CCPA, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and others. The product natively incorporates hundreds of policies enabling companies to automatically find PII and other sensitive data across a complex enterprise in a variety of data sources - relational data stores, data warehouses, data lakes and the cloud.

Sokolovsky noted that achieving compliance is more complex than many organizations initially realize. Although the CCPA was signed into law in 2018, and is due to take effect in January 2020, the law has a "look-back" requirement, therefore organizations must provide records covering the 12-month period preceding the date of a customer's request to access their personal information.

The CCPA follows the GDPR in requiring companies to disclose the kinds of information it collects about consumers, as well as the reason for doing so, and with whom the information is shared. More importantly, it grants consumers the right to demand the deletion of any personal information a company has collected about them, with significant penalties for companies that fail to comply.

While the law is technically restricted to California, it will easily have national implications, since many companies do business with customers in that state or have employees who live there; the New Jersey Law Journal writes, "before you assume that the CCPA will not affect you because your business is not located in California, know that companies both inside and outside of California will be affected by its requirements."1

More information is available at https://io-tahoe.com/ccpapreparedness/.

Tweet this: .@IoTahoe releases enhanced Smart Data Discovery solution, with PII and Sensitive Data Discovery capability, enabling compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

SmartDataDiscovery CCPA DataPrivacy ML AI

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in smart data discovery and AI-driven data catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. The product utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform has the capability to process 30 billion customer records, 1.7 million columns and saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Our product is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

Follow Io-Tahoe on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/iotahoe

Follow Io-Tahoe on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9194521/

1 https://www.law.com/njlawjournal/2018/12/01/the-california-consumer-privacy-act-what-you-need-to-know/'slreturn=20190101143740

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655317/Io_Tahoe_Logo.jpg