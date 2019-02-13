Crawford & Company's WeGoLook to Offer On-Demand Field Inspection Services for Insurance Carriers Directly Through the CoreLogic Symbility Platform

IRVINE, California, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to welcome WeGoLook, a subsidiary of Crawford & Company, as a new service through a seamless integration in the CoreLogic Symbility platform, an industry-leading property insurance claim workflow communications management tool. Now, Symbility Claims Connect users will be able to tap into WeGoLook's network of over 45,000 "Lookers" to obtain claims data, photos, videos and measurements, anytime, anywhere, in a matter of hours for an economical rate.

Currently across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, WeGoLook offers customers a network of over 45,000 on-demand field service resources called Lookers to perform inspections and carry out tasks. Information obtained by Lookers can then be used to perform damage and liability triage or desk-adjusting for low- to mid-complexity claims, reducing resourcing costs and turnaround times. The information is delivered directly back into the Symbility platform within hours or days instead of weeks, allowing adjusters to focus on adjusting - increasing productivity and decreasing time to settlement.

"We're very excited to have WeGoLook integrate into our platform," said James Swayze, executive at CoreLogic. "Its people network will bring great new options to our clients for affordable solutions that will help them disperse people into the field at an accelerated rate. This will not only reduce the time it takes to help get their policyholders' lives back to normal, but do so in a way that helps them cut down costs for smaller claims."

Because WeGoLook's network is so expansive, with unmatched rural coverage and urban density, insurance carriers using CoreLogic's Symbility platform will now have the ability to scale quickly and ensure that their operations are able to handle any event no matter where policyholders may be located.

Meredith Brogan, president of WeGoLook said, "We are very excited to give Symbility customers the ability to tap into our on-demand network. This alliance will help carriers obtain inspections in a timely and cost-effective manner to better serve policyholders. Working together to deliver integrated carrier solutions advances the entire industry and help us deliver on Crawford's mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. We're proud to say we've helped drive this change."

WeGoLook will soon be available to all CoreLogic customers using Symbility Claims Connect via easy integration into their already existing systems in the coming months.

About WeGoLook

Founded in 2009, WeGoLook, a subsidiary of Crawford & Company, combines technology with an on-demand workforce of over 45,000 Lookers to help businesses and individuals gather and validate information anytime, anywhere. From simple inspections to enterprise solutions, WeGoLook's products build confidence in consumers and empower businesses to improve efficiencies while lowering costs. In 2017, Crawford & Company acquired a majority stake in WeGoLook. For more information, please visit https://www.crawco.com/innovations/wegolook

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at crawco.com.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

