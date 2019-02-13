Ascom Holding AG: Ascom enables new mobile digital workflow and communication optimization with launch of Ascom MycoTM 3 smartphone

BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), a leading provider of ICT and mobile workflow solutions for healthcare and enterprise, has announced the introduction of the Ascom Myco 3 smartphone. Part of the Ascom Healthcare Platform, the Ascom Myco 3 smartphone works with software, apps and integrated devices to optimize digital mobile workflows. The Ascom Myco 3 is being unveiled and demonstrated at HiMSS19, the global conference and exhibition of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, held February 11-15 in Orlando, Florida.



"This launch marks a significant expansion of our mobility solutions offering," says Ascom CEO Holger Cordes. "It also underlines our strategic commitment to digital mobile workflow optimization and deep integration in healthcare and other sectors." The new Ascom Myco 3 smartphone is an Android device supported by orchestration software that enables interoperability with Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions and a wide range of alert, task and alarm management systems. The smartphone works with apps and software to transform fragmented data into actionable information-then puts it in the hands of highly mobile staff to help improve efficiency and patient/customer satisfaction. "In short," adds Cordes, "the Ascom Myco 3 represents a major step forward in our mission to bridge digital communication and coordination gaps in mobile healthcare and enterprise workflows."

The Ascom Myco 3 is a 5" full HD smartphone that supports workflows in healthcare and other enterprise settings. Google certified, the phone provides easy access to the world's largest app library. The Ascom Myco 3 also features a true hot swappable battery that can be changed without powering down the device or exiting apps. "Our customers," comments Cordes, "need a smartphone that combines the ease-of-use of the familiar Android OS with enterprise-grade security and reliability-and that integrates smoothly with healthcare and enterprise apps and systems such as EHRs."

Following its initial unveiling at HiMSS19, the new smartphone will be rolled out at a series of events worldwide during the first half of 2019. "The Ascom Myco 3 is already generating excitement and interest," says Cordes. "We're thrilled to be presenting and demonstrating it during the next few months-showing how it works with other elements from our platform solutions to positively impact workflows and productivity for the customers we support in healthcare, industry, retail, hospitality and other sectors."

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.