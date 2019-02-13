Fiverr International Ltd: Fiverr Acquires Premium Subscription-Based Content Marketing Platform, ClearVoice

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (http://www.fiverr.com) today announced its acquisition of premium subscription-based content marketing platform, ClearVoice (http://www.clearvoice.com). Adding ClearVoice to the Fiverr portfolio is another way to ensure that professionals and larger businesses alike can conveniently and consistently access freelance talent for whatever they need, whenever they need it.

Authentic, engaging and relevant content is key for any brand with an online presence. Currently, content marketing-related services are among the most in-demand services on Fiverr, with content creation being one of the highest grossing verticals on Fiverr Pro, which is Fiverr's top tier of freelancers.

"As a market leader, Fiverr is strategically pursuing acquisition opportunities that add depth, expertise and expanded functionality to create more touch points between us and the $100+ billion freelance economy," said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. "We are uniquely positioned to consolidate best-in-class vertical players to offer our customers a better solution and an improved experience. Having the ClearVoice team on board, with their strong expertise in building products for larger businesses, allows us to advance our efforts in this area and continue our strategic move upmarket towards higher end digital services and customers."

Founded in 2014 by Jay Swansson and Joe Griffin, ClearVoice is a venture-backed company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Top customers include Intuit, Carfax and Esurance. ClearVoice operates an easy to use content marketing platform and integrated talent network that provides businesses access to top creative professionals and streamlines the process of obtaining high quality written content. Through the use of advanced collaboration and workflow automation tools, ClearVoice enables the creation of quality content in a repeatable and scalable manner. Joining a like-minded community and brand in Fiverr, ClearVoice has the potential to not only increase its current service offerings, but to also extend its reach to a global scale.

"We are thrilled to be joining a company that is changing how people and companies work together in the modern era," said Jay Swansson, Co-CEO of ClearVoice. "This new chapter is a chance for us to use Fiverr's depth and knowledge to globally scale our business and advance our mission of creating a platform that allows for worldwide creative collaboration."

Fiverr intends to continue operating ClearVoice as a stand-alone subsidiary. Financial terms of this acquisition are not being disclosed.

