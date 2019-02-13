The brand refresh follows a decade of international growth for the executive search firm, which specializes in filling board, CEO, and senior-level positions

Today, executive search firm "H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC)" announced the new brand name for several of the Heads! International offices across its 12 locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Following a decade of international growth, the brand refresh is a reflection of HIEC's global business, and the market leading positioning achieved in this short time. Under the updated name, HIEC will continue its commitment to leverage its global delivery model to serve its investor-backed and Fortune 500 clients across the globe with its transformational executive search services.

This news comes on the heels of H.I. Executive Consulting announcing that Tim Robson, a Global Managing Partner, has relocated to the company's New York City location to spearhead U.S. strategic growth initiatives and further extend the strength of the HIEC's global service delivery model. H.I. Executive Consulting also recently appointed Thomas Aprill as Partner, who joined the firm from Accenture and focuses on executive search for technology and professional services in North America.

"Following another year of stellar growth, our exciting rebrand marks the start of the next chapter of our journey to become the premier globally-connected search firm of choice for diverse and transformational leadership hiring," commented Robson. "While we will continue to serve our clients with distinction across our key industry domains, our relaunch also signifies a doubling-down of investment in our U.S. team, and in the development of technological innovation to closely align our services with the dynamic demands of the market."

The brighter and more simplified brand identity evolves the original brand recognition the company has achieved to date, simultaneously moving it forward to reflect its extensive work in the technology-driven economies.

About H.I. Executive Consulting:

H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) is a leading global executive search firm focused on hiring board, CEO, and senior-level executives globally. HIEC was established to disrupt the traditional approach to executive search by placing a focus on hiring transformational leaders across the sectors it serves Digital Technology, Financial Services Real Estate, Industrial Automotive, Consumer, Retail Leisure, and Business Professional Services. For more information, please visit: www.hiec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005127/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Montana

North 6th Agency for HIEC (HIEC@n6a.com)

212-334-9753 ext. 143