Elastic Laminates Market to Increase at a CAGR 5.6% Through 2018 to 2028 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of elastic laminates will cross a US$ 5 billion mark in 2019, with an increase by 5.1% over 2018. A new FMI study on global elastic laminates forecasts robust adoption of elastic laminates by manufacturers of personal hygiene products, who currently hold almost 85% share. While baby diapers remain the most sought after application of elastic laminates, the share of feminine hygiene products is also expanding at a rapid pace.

Incontinence products continue to present significant investment opportunities to manufacturers of elastic laminates. Elevating rate of chronic disease prevalence, especially urological conditions, is prominently accounting for significant demand growth of incontinence products. Furthermore, increasing incorporation of elastic laminates in medical products such as medical tapes is extending an increasing share of revenue to the global elastic laminates market, says the report.

Addressing relative temperature and humidity within hygiene and incontinence products has been a longstanding challenge for manufacturers, which continues to harness research interests of some of the leading elastic laminates manufacturers. Companies are thus experimenting with design materials for elastic laminates. Non-woven webs and breathable films are currently being perceived as a potential solution to effectively tackle humidity related issues associated with elastic laminates, predominantly used for incontinence and hygiene products. Merries Disposable Diaper, one of the first to introduce a baby diaper with almost 40% superior breathability feature, continues to focus on breathable material innovations.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5722

Driven by easy availability and economic price point, propylene will remain a preferred choice of material among manufacturers of elastic laminates. However, manufacturing elastic laminates using elastomers that are based on ethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and styrene-block copolymers has been emerging as a popular trend since the recent past.

Technological advances targeting development of low-priced high-performance hygiene products are cited as an important demand determinant pushing performance of elastic laminates market. Manufacturers of hygiene and incontinence products are focusing on introducing products that are based on sustainable material-based elastic laminates. According to the report, a rapid shift to recyclable and bio-based materials is driving strategic developments of a number of companies investing active R&D efforts in promoting biodegradable elastic laminates in the market.

Preview Analysis of Elastic Laminates Market Segmented by (Material type - ethylene-based elastomers, propylene-based elastomers, Styrene-block copolymers & others; Structure - elastic strand-based, elastic film-based, elastic netting-based, and elastic nonwovens-based; Applications - hygiene, medical & other;)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/elastic-laminates-market

In a fairly fragmented landscape of global elastic laminates market, merely 20-25% of the total revenue belongs to five leading players, including Berry Global Group, Inc., Tredegar Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp.

While top companies maintain their strategic focus on M&A and new product launches, production capacity expansion will remain the most prominent move, says the report. Berry Global Group, Inc. recently announced the expansion of their production capacity in North America, backed by heavy investments in Spinlace technology used in manufacturing of elastic laminates.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. augmented the processing capacity of polypropylene-based non-wovens and netting products. Aplix S.A., Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc., Pantex International S.p.A., Neos Italia Srl, and Mondi Group plc among others will represent a larger collective share in the elastic laminates market value. Regional expansion and new launches will drive strategic growth of these players competing in elastic laminates market.

The report forecasts a healthy CAGR of 5.6% for global elastic laminates market value over 2018-2028. For more exclusive insights on other aspects associated with performance of elastic laminates landscape, write to the team of analysts at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-5722

More from Packaging Market Intelligence:

Folding Gluing Machines Market Segmented by (Machine - Automatic & Semi-automatic; Fold Type - Straight Line Box, Pocket Fold Box, Crash Lock Box & Multi Corner Box ; Machine Output - Up to 100 m /min, 100 to 200 m /min, 200 to 300 m /min, Above 300 m /min; Sheet Size - 500 mm, 800 mm, 1100 mm & 1200 mm; End Use - Food(Dairy Products, Dry Foods & Snacks, Fresh Produce, Frozen & Chilled), Beverages(Alcoholic & Non Alcoholic),Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics"Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals & Other Consumer Goods;) https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/folding-gluing-machines-market

Segmented by (Machine - Automatic & Semi-automatic; Fold Type - Straight Line Box, Pocket Fold Box, Crash Lock Box & ; Machine Output - Up to /min, 100 to /min, 200 to /min, Above /min; Sheet Size - 500 mm, 800 mm, 1100 mm & 1200 mm; End Use - Food(Dairy Products, Dry Foods & Snacks, Fresh Produce, Frozen & Chilled), Beverages(Alcoholic & Non Alcoholic),Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics"Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals & Other Consumer Goods;) https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/folding-gluing-machines-market Tape Dispenser Market Segmented By product type - Hand held, Table top, Definite length dispensers, Semi-automatic filament tape dispensers, Stretchable tape dispensers, Gummed tape dispenser; By industries - Consumer goods, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Medical, Retail, Life sciences and Medical, General Industrial, Retail, Others (paper, print, woodworking etc.): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tape-dispenser-market

Segmented By product type - Hand held, Table top, Definite length dispensers, Semi-automatic filament tape dispensers, Stretchable tape dispensers, Gummed tape dispenser; By industries - Consumer goods, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Medical, Retail, Life sciences and Medical, General Industrial, Retail, Others (paper, print, woodworking etc.): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tape-dispenser-market Gable Top Cap And Closures Market Segmented By material - paper, plastic, and others; By application - beverages, dairy products, fresh juices, pharmaceuticals, and others beverages: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gable-top-cap-and-closures-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Packaging Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com