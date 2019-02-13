Infection Control Market Worth $27.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infection Control Market by Product (Disinfection (Disinfectant, Wipes, Sprays, Liquids, Disinfectors, UV, Wraps), AER, Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, Radiation, Indicators, Services), End User (Hospitals, Life Science)) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Infection Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2024 from USD 20.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers are expected to drive the global Infection Control Market.

The disinfectants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented into disinfectants, cleaning and disinfection equipment, lubricants, cleaning solutions, and disinfection and cleaning accessories. In 2019, the disinfectants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is majorly due to the growing demand for these products in various end-user segments. The demand for disinfectants is also rising in the food industry, owing to the high risks associated with foodborne pathogens and bacterial and viral food-related infections

The heat sterilization segment is expected to dominate the sterilization equipment market from 2019-2024.

On the basis of type, the sterilization equipment market is categorized into heat sterilization, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, radiation sterilization, and other sterilization equipment. The heat sterilization segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Infection Control Market in 2019 mainly due to its wide applications, ease of set-up, recurrent usability, and cost-effectiveness. Moist heat sterilization is among the oldest sterilization techniques in the medical and food industries. Moist heat sterilizers are used to sterilize equipment used in microbiology, medicine, veterinary sciences, mycology, dentistry, and prosthetic fabrication, as well as the food processing industry.

APAC holds high growth potential in the Infection Control Market.

The APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing economies in China and India, rising incidence of nosocomial infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries form major factors driving market growth. In addition, the region's growing medical tourism-especially for cardiovascular, orthopedic, oncology, and fertility treatments-is expected to increase the need for proper infection control in healthcare setups. The Asian market is expected to witness a steady year-on-year growth owing to increasing regional awareness about infection control.

Some major players operating in this market include Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).

