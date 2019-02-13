Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Makarand (Mak) Jawadekar as the President of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Jawadekar will also continue as the Chief Science Officer and as a director of the Company. Former President, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical.

Dr. Jawadekar previously spent 28 years working at Pfizer Inc., where he served as Director of Portfolio Management. During his Pfizer tenure, he was a bench scientist for the formulation of the blockbuster drug, Zoloft (sertraline). Dr. Jawadekar was also involved in Pfizer's external drug delivery technology assessment function and applying unique drug delivery systems into the company's novel products. He has extensive experience managing clinical trial supply manufacturing, scale-up and technology transfers, performance metrics evaluations and assessments, commercial drug product formulation development, contracting, outsourcing and research and development performance benchmarking.

Dr. Jawadekar has received numerous distinctions and awards. In 2006, he was invited to serve as part of President George W. Bush's trade delegation to India. He represented Pfizer at the 2009 BioAsia International Conference, and was the recipient of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association's 2001 M.L. Khorana Memorial Lecture of the Year Award.

Dr. Jawadekar is a member of the Board of Directors of New York-based non-profit Abilities Inc. He serves on the strategic advisory boards of numerous pharma, biotech, drug delivery technology and nutraceutical companies. Dr. Jawadekar earned his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from the University of Minnesota in 1982.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer commented, "I look forward to Mak's direction as President as we move forward with our plans to secure strategic partnerships to accelerate PreveCeutical's innovative research and development programs to commercialization. Mak's expertise and high-level associates in the pharmaceutical sector is of extreme value to us in the Company's exciting next phase."

Dr. Jawadekar commented, "I am very pleased to accept the new role of President and I hope to add further value through making selective contributions to the Company's product portfolio beyond science and technology."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

