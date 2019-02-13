The Novel 12 Lead ECG Belt will be Marketed into the US Hospital and Telemed Markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, confirms it has entered into a device technology relationship for the co-marketing and US sales of a Smartphone connected 12 lead ECG wearable device.

The announcement follows the successful integration and testing of the device with CardioComm's GlobalCardio ("GC") 12 FLEX remote ECG patient management platform and its hospital-based GEMS WIN software. Joint sales efforts will be launched during the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ("HIMSS") Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando this week. HIMSS is expected to attract over 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world.

The device is a simple to use, 12 lead ECG belt that is placed around the chest without the use of disposable supplies. The belt is intended for in-home use under a physician's prescription and can be placed properly without the need for any medical training. Once the belt is in place, ECGs are recorded and uploaded to a cloud service from where ECG files are pulled into CardioComm's software.

GC12 FLEX and GEMS WIN provide an FDA cleared, back-office solution for centralized ECG data collection from remotely monitored patients. Physicians and/or ECG reading services can access their data securely for review and ECG reporting. GC12 FLEX also offers optional automated ECG interpretation to ease the ECG review process. GC12 and GEMS WIN are device agnostic solutions that offer healthcare professionals a simplified, "one-software-for-all-ECG-devices" single platform solution.

CardioComm continues to seek out innovative hardware technologies that will provide reliable ECG monitoring of people outside of a hospital environments. The Company expects the 12 lead ECG belt will be of interest to its current hospital and physician group customer base, as well as to a growing number of remote and telemedicine patient management providers that are looking for ways to add ECG monitoring to their services. As part of the relationship the device manufacturer will promote the use of the CardioComm software to its growing client list looking to use 12 lead ECG monitoring within their operations.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding software releases and new device integrations, please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x227

egrima@cardiocommsolutions.com

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42803