Demand for Cancer Treatment Remains High Despite Improving Survivability Rates

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deaths related to cancer dropped by 27% in the past quarter-century, meaning that 2.6 million fewer people died due to cancer during that time period, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. Researchers noted that for most of the 20th century, overall cancer deaths were rising, mainly driven by lung cancer in men. The significant decline in deaths is due to innovative technology that biotechnology companies have developed. These technologies are intended to perform various tasks such as assist in early detection, suppress pain, or even eradicate cancer cells. Despite the decreasing number of cancer-related deaths, researchers suggest that the market is still expected to see strong demand. According to data compiled by GBI Research, the global oncology market revenue is forecast to grow from USD 118.6 Billion to USD 241.0 Billion in 2023 and at a CAGR of 10.66%. Cancer develops due to etiologic factors such as age, chronic inflammation, gender, obesity, and heritable cancer syndromes. Due to these factors, the market is still expected to see continued demand for the technology needed to combat cancer. SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET), Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN), Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX), ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO), Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB)

Most common forms of cancer are breast, colorectal, lung, prostate, and hematological. Patients commonly seek forms of cancer therapy like chemotherapy and radiotherapy for treatment. However, the industry has been shifting towards targeted therapies such as mAbs and cell therapies. Targeted therapies are associated with less toxicity and as a result, they can be administered to patients more frequently. Previous forms of therapy were limited to the elderly and those who have co-morbidities, but targeted therapies allow these groups to intake more of the therapy. "There is still a long way to go. A reduction in cancer mortality does not mean it is zero or even close to zero. Cancer is still one of the leading causes of death among Americans," said Noel Weiss, professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington, who wasn't involved with the study.

SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET) announced breaking news after the market close yesterday that, "based in San Francisco, is a pioneering biotech company focused on oncology. The company is developing its proprietary autologous immune-therapy approach in oncology. SNET envisions developing its strategic goals for the most effective therapies with a durable response and minimum adverse effects. The company believes that its autologous immune-therapy as a monotherapy and/or when combined with other therapies such as chemos, Immune Check Point Inhibitors, radiation and /or immuno-therapies will be a "game changer".

The National Cancer Institute in 2018 estimated 1,736,350 new cases of cancer in the US and 609,640 people died as a result of cancer. According to a 2018 report by WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Cancer, according to the report was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The global growth in oncology drug market according to the IMS is expected to be between 7.5-10.5% through 2020 and the market is projected to reach $150 billion. Subject to regulatory approval, SourcingLink.net expects to capture the market share through commercialization of its products and/or through strategic partnerships with the big pharmas.

SourcingLink.net has licensed and strategically partnered with pioneering biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the rapidly emerging field of oncology for achieving its mission, goals and vision.

About SourcingLink.net: - SourcingLink.net, Inc. ("SNET") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics. SNET licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. SourcingLink.net prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company leadership in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology and healthcare. SourcingLink.net is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology. SourcingLink.net is committed to its core corporate mission and values of highest U.S. Pharma Code of Conduct standards of behavior for being in compliance with the laws, regulations, company directives and guidance."

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Sesen Bio, Inc. recently reported positive preliminary efficacy data for the primary endpoint of its ongoing Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA Trial, of Vicinium for the treatment of patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have been previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and deemed BCG-unresponsive. The data reported show clinically meaningful complete response rates in evaluable Carcinoma in situ patients at three, six, nine and 12 months of follow-up in the trial consistent with the data in the completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. Importantly, Vicinium continues to be generally well-tolerated in treated patients. "Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is a very prevalent cancer that can progress to become incurable. The usual treatment for patients who relapse or become refractory to BCG, today's standard-of-care, is complete bladder removal or radical cystectomy," said Michael A.S. Jewett, M.D., Professor of Surgery, Division of Urology, University of Toronto. "Removing the bladder is a potentially morbid and complex surgery with potential for side effects that can drastically reduce a patient's quality of life. In fact, many patients choose not to undergo bladder removal. I am very encouraged by the data generated to-date with intravesical Vicinium as an alternative after BCG failure. Based on the strength of the clinical activity observed, and the consistently favorable safety and tolerability, I believe that Vicinium has the potential to change the treatment outcome for patients."

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology from bench to bedside through the use of oncology biomarkers and molecular testing. Cancer Genetics, Inc. recently announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Genecast Biotechnology to market, distribute and sell the Tissue of Origin (TOO) Test in China. John A. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics, commented, "Genecast Biotechnology has an impressive, well-established menu of tumor DNA testing and gene-based tests, and is the optimal partner to bring our TOO test to the China market. TOO enables identification of tumors of unknown origin. We are excited to make this test available to cancer patients in China through Genecast's proven distribution capabilities in the space. This collaboration is in line with our business transformation strategy of driving sustainable, long-term growth and profitability by leveraging our unique assets."

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) is dedicated to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA biopharma, Inc. recently announced that it had submitted an amendment to its Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The amendment addresses FDA feedback and guidance on the target population for ARCA's planned Phase 3 clinical trial. The SPA request is part of the Company's ongoing interaction with the FDA focused on the planned Phase 3 clinical development program of GencaroTM (bucindolol hydrochloride) as a genetically-targeted treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure (HF). The FDA's SPA process is designed to facilitate the FDA's review and approval of drugs by allowing FDA to evaluate the proposed design and size of certain clinical trials that are intended to form the primary basis for determining a drug product's efficacy and safety. Upon specific request by a clinical trial sponsor, FDA will evaluate the protocol and respond to a sponsor's questions regarding, among other things, primary efficacy endpoints, trial conduct and data analysis, within 45 days of receipt of the request. FDA ultimately assesses whether the protocol design and planned analysis of the trial are acceptable to support regulatory approval of the product candidate for the indication studied. An SPA agreement can potentially reduce the regulatory risk of bringing a drug to market. "We greatly appreciate the FDA's commentary and guidance on the Gencaro clinical development program. We believe a successful SPA agreement with the FDA could help us solidify the development and regulatory pathway for Gencaro," said Michael R. Bristow, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ARCA biopharma. "Based on our analysis of Phase 2B data and our interactions with the FDA, we believe with our proposed Phase 3 clinical development plan we have the opportunity to potentially provide a new treatment for heart failure patients at risk for recurrent atrial fibrillation, who otherwise currently do not have good pharmacologic therapeutic options."

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced that on November 23, 2018 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released a letter to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") indicating that the USPTO is allowed to extend the patent duration of U.S. patent 6,409,990 for an additional 5 years or until May 12, 2025. This patent claims Lymphoseek (technetium (Tc 99m) tilmanocept) and has been exclusively licensed with varying geographical and medical indication coverages to Cardinal Health and Navidea. Allowance of this patent extension will permit Cardinal Health and Navidea to extend their exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize Lymphoseek until the end of the extended patent term in 2025. "I am pleased the FDA has taken positive action to extend the Lymphoseek patent until May 12, 2025," said Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Navidea. "We are excited that this extension allows us to continue advancing the science as Navidea prepares for the many other indications for which Tilmanocept can be used."

