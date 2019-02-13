Trianz and CompilerWorks Partner to Enable Enterprises SHIFT to Snowflake

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with CompilerWorks, a San Francisco Bay Area software company.

Through this partnership, Trianz and CompilerWorks will deliver a unique technology coupled with world-class services to seamlessly convert clients' legacy data warehouses to a modern data architecture, like Snowflake.

SHIFT, the initial offering from the partnership, assists in converting clients' legacy Database Code into the syntax for their new architecture. In an average deployment, SHIFT will convert around 90+% of the legacy code, helping clients to quickly migrate their legacy code and start analyzing their data on a new platform in record time. The conversion is followed by a thorough QA process to ensure that the transition results in an error free translation. To further test the downstream data transformations, Talend's Stitch Data Loader (www.stitchdata.com) is utilized for a low overhead rapid data migration.

Lineage Optimizer, is a critical part of the SHIFT offering. Used before the translation, Lineage Optimizer traces all columns through a client's legacy data warehouse, showing redundancies and chances for optimization and reduction of maintenance costs. After the translation, Lineage Optimizer is pointed at your new architecture, providing a constant audit, so you can worry less about data governance and more about finding the answers in your data. The Lineage Optimizer can also be employed for GDPR and PII compliance, or to monitor your BI Platform, to ensure that you are presenting the right fields to your analysts.

Expressing his views on the partnership, Adi Alurkar, COO, said, "Trianz is a leading digital transformation services firm. Strategically partnering with them enables us to focus on product enhancements while they allow us to focus on specifying the next generation of our platform. At CompilerWorks, solving tough programming challenges with accuracy and attention to detail is our driving force. Collaborating with Trianz, focused on achieving excellence in execution, was the organic way forward for us."

"Trianz has created a unique offering in the market place that currently has no equal. Our goal of being first to market with this solution solidifies our position of being a market leader in digital transformations. Our solution enables our customers to rapidly shift between data repositories in weeks not months. Speed and agility are fundamental in the digital age," Matthew Feyling, Vice President of Analytics at Trianz, said in a statement.

Trianz has forged robust partnerships with industry leading technology providers since its inception. These collaborations have helped the firm gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in partner solutions. Coupled with its core competencies, these associations have enabled Trianz to provide integrated (and contextualized) turnkey solutions to its clients globally.

About CompilerWorks

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, CompilerWorks solves interesting engineering problems where compilers are useful. With innovation at its core, CompilerWorks tackles existing and new enterprise languages and compiling them to new backends. For more information, visit http://www.compilerworks.com/

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

