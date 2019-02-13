IRRAS AB - Q4 Report 2018 - Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

STOCKHOLM, Feb, 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 14, at 04.00 p.m. CET IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q4 2018 interim report (which is published the same day at 08.00 a.m. CET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46-8-566-42-704

Rest of the world: +44-3333-00-9262

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11739

Hosts: President CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D. and CFO and Deputy CEO Fredrik Alpsten

Investor and Media Contact:

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO



+46-706-67-31-06



fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial product, IRRAflow, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com

