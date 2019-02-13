Intapp Expands Its Professional Services and Legal Customer Base

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2019, a leading provider of business applications and services for professional services firms, today announced that it continued to expand its client base in 2018 with the addition of 24 new firms globally.



In the UK and European market, Intapp continued to add an array of new professional services customers to its client base, welcoming 10 new firms, as well as completing 21 projects. New clients included Plesner; Intapp's first Denmark-based client, Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners; a leading Italian law firm, Hannes Snellman; a prestigious Nordic law firm and CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats; one of France's top business law firms. Intapp now works with 26 firms in continental Europe, 19 of the largest 20 legal firms in the UK and 75% of the UK top 100. Additionally, Intapp announced its acquisition of DealCloud , which specialises in CRM and deal management for investment management and private equity firms.

The company received industry recognition from Legal Week in winning its Supplier Innovation Award and with Bay Area News Group as a 2018 Top Workplaces winner. Intapp was also a finalist for ILTA's Innovation Solution Provider of the Year award.

"Law firms are increasingly recognising the need for an industry-specific platform to unify front office operations across the entire lifecycle. They have been historically underserved by the technology industry and are looking for more intelligent, connected and purpose-built solutions to deliver a better experience to their partners and clients - all of which the Intapp Professional Services Platform provides," said Thad Jampol, co-founder and chief product officer at Intapp. "We have some exciting things planned for 2019 for our offerings as we continue to help our clients differentiate themselves and thrive."

PwC recently reported that law firms in particular remain focused on improving efficiency through the improved use of technology and standardised, centralised processes. Toward this end, 57 percent of firms began establishing artificial intelligence solutions in 2017.

This trend looks to be continuing with more firms looking to Intapp to provide these services and to also deliver a differentiated client experience. In its 2018 edition, 19 of the top 20 global legal firms named in the Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index published by Acritas Research were found to use Intapp's solutions to help grow their businesses and build their brands.

Intapp is dedicated to developing technology that supports innovation and responds to the changing needs of the professional services sector. With Intapp, firms can bring together the power of intelligent search, product-infused AI, workflows and data management to provide detailed insights which help improve efficiency.

With the launch of the Intapp Professional Services Platform, an AI-powered platform automating the client lifecycle from end to end, law firms, including Intapp's 700 legal customers, can effectively leverage their data to better win and grow clients, operate more profitably, and enhance client satisfaction.

