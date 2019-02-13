Marijuanastox.com: Three Top Cannabis Stocks Seeing Larger Pools of Investor Interest

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Cannabis companies are quickly gaining exposure with U.S. investors.

Either through new listings on the NASDAQ, NYSE or with Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility, their stocks are just beginning to draw in bigger pools of investors, including institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), for example became the first cannabis company to list on the NASDAQ in early 2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2018. Canopy Growth (CGC) also listed on the NYSE in 2018.

Of course, that can lead to further upside for stocks that do so, including Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC), and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (BLIS)(HSTRF), a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and a multi-licensed cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis, just announced that it earned Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility. That means its stock is now more accessible to U.S. investors.

"We are very excited to be DTC eligible; which opens up a tremendous opportunity for U.S. investors to participate in our growth," said Damian Kettlewell, Blissco CEO. "Blissco is truly beginning to make its mark in domestic and international markets by expanding our global investor base."

This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers. Companies that are DTC eligible often experience higher trading volumes in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)(WEED) listed on the NYSE in May 2018, and has watched as shares more than doubled, as the news drew in a larger pool of investors. Most recently, the company will make a significant investment of $100 million and $150 million to create a large-scale hemp production facility in New York over the next 100 days. It's currently looking at sites in the Southern Tier of the state, notes Bloomberg.

Tilray Inc. (TRLY) joined the NASDAQ in July 2018, and has since watched its stock soar from $20 to a current price of $76. Most recently, while the companyhas not yet made an announcement that it will establish operations in the U.S hemp market, it did just sign a letter of intent (LOI) with LiveWell Canada Inc. Under the terms of agreement, Tilray will buy hemp-derived CBD isolate sources in Canada and the United States. The CBD that Tilray is buying will be used for Tilray's wellness and medical products in Canada and the U.S.

